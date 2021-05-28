Cancel
Brewster County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Brewster by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brewster The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 330 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Brewster County

alerts.weather.gov
