On May 26, 2021, it was reported to the Kennett Square Police Department that at approximately 11:45 AM, an unknown male parked his pickup truck in a driveway in the 200 block of Oak Avenue. The male exited his pickup truck and loitered around the back yard and back door to the home for approximately 15 minutes. The homeowner reported that the male left after noticing that the homeowner had security cameras.