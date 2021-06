When I first read the recently published article by Chaplain (Major) David Evans entitled, “Starting again: A call for chaplains to reconcile and properly support LGBTQI+ soldiers,” my initial response was one of appreciation. I shared the article on Facebook and stated, “The entire First Amendment is brought to bear in this one publication. A sensitive but important discussion.” Chaplain Evans appropriately states, “A chaplain is at the service of all soldiers.” This is absolutely true. The oath I have taken to support and defend the Constitution of the United States means my charge as a chaplain — a religious leader — is to champion the free exercise of religion that the First Amendment to the Constitution protects. However, each chaplain’s interpretation of sacred texts and traditions pertaining to the capability of performing religious rites is a matter of the free exercise of religion.