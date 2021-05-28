Babydog, the West Virginia Governor's Bulldog, Wants Everyone to Get Vaccinated, Apparently

CHARLESTON — During Tuesday’s briefing, Gov. Jim Justice once again called on all West Virginians who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get their shot. “We’re begging you to go get vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “If you get vaccinated, all you have to do is register for our ‘Do it for Babydog’ sweepstakes and you’re in the drawing for some great prizes. We gave away a lot of incredible stuff on our State’s birthday Sunday. There was a lady that won $1 million, there were a couple beautiful trucks that we gave away, a couple of kids got four-year scholarships, and we gave away all kinds of other stuff. It was just great. And, if you get vaccinated, you could be the next big winner in one of our upcoming drawings.”