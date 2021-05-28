Cancel
NFL

Chris Moneymaker Says He Considers Suing PayPal over $12,000

By Eva Ivanova
gamblingnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Moneymaker, a famous professional poker player, will sue PayPal for confiscating $12,000 from his account, which he earned from taking care of a 2021 NFL fantasy league. Chris Moneymaker, a Poker Hall of Famer, has announced his intention to sue PayPal, the online payment processing company, over the confiscation of $12,000 from his online account. Moneymaker stated that the money was related to a fantasy football league during the 2021 NFL season.

www.gamblingnews.com
