Chris Moneymaker Says He Considers Suing PayPal over $12,000
Chris Moneymaker, a famous professional poker player, will sue PayPal for confiscating $12,000 from his account, which he earned from taking care of a 2021 NFL fantasy league. Chris Moneymaker, a Poker Hall of Famer, has announced his intention to sue PayPal, the online payment processing company, over the confiscation of $12,000 from his online account. Moneymaker stated that the money was related to a fantasy football league during the 2021 NFL season.