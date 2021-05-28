Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

DAF releases FY22 budget proposal, journeys to the Air and Space Forces of 2030

 18 days ago

ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) -- The Department of the Air Force released its Fiscal Year 2022 budget proposal, May 28, focusing on investing in people and capability, building the future force and delivering joint lethality and effectiveness. The Department’s $173.7 billion request includes the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force...

Aerospace & Defensearmynow.net

Pentagon Budget 2022: US Space Force expanding M-Code GPS capability

The US Space Force (USSF) is eyeing fiscal year (FY) 2022 as the window for service officials to make large strides in the development and integration of Military Code (M-Code)-enabled global positioning system (GPS) capabilities into fixed-wing and maritime surface warfare combatants. Space force acquisition officials requested USD434.1 million for...
The Space Force wins with OTAs

The Space Force wins with OTAs

The recent award of the Space and Missile Systems Center’s second Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) agreement is driving a lot of buzz in the acquisition world, both because of its large ceiling — $12 billion — and because it utilized a unique contracting authority called other transaction authorities (OTs or OTAs). Personally, OTs seemed strange and intimidating, until I accepted the opportunity to lead the largest OT in the U.S. Space Force. SpEC OT is in its fourth year and continues to grow prototyping capability, enabled by this versatile nontraditional approach to acquisitions.
Aerospace & DefenseKFYR-TV

Grey Wolf helicopters off the 2022 Air Force budget request

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Air Force took the MH139 Grey Wolf helicopters out of its budget request for 2022, and it did not appear on the Presidential budget. Officials cite that the company has not completed its FAA certification for the helicopters. Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, highlighted that the hangar...
Aerospace & Defensecapecoddaily.com

From Air to Space Force: Cape Cod Station to Be Renamed

SANDWICH – Cape Cod Air Force Station is set to receive a new name. The U.S. Department of Defense announced that the station will officially be known as Cape Cod Space Force Station beginning Friday, June 11. Lieutenant General with the U.S. Space Force Stephen Whiting stated that the renaming is meant to build “a… .
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

The Air & Space Brief: Space Force wish list; AF2 plans, scrapped; Supply rockets?; And more...

Good morning and welcome to Defense One’s Air Force and Space Force newsletter, a weekly look at the events and headlines shaping military aviation and aerospace policy. Space Force sent its unfunded priorities list to Congress last week. It consists of $831.7 million in projects that did not make the 2022 budget, but that Space Force leaders say are needed to shore up Space Force sites on land and better protect satellites.
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Air Force Releases RFI for Common Open Architecture Radar Programs

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center needs market information on an open radar architecture that would be a part of a larger situational awareness system the U.S. Air Force is currently developing. Common Open Architecture Radar Programs specification is meant to enable radar subsystems acquisition, processor hardware refresh and...
Aerospace & DefenseDayton Daily News

Air Force releases updated fitness test score breakdown

WASHINGTON – The Air Force will resume physical fitness testing July 1 with only three components: push-ups, sit-ups and the 1.5-mile run. Without the waist measurement as a scored component, push-ups and sit-ups will increase from 10 to 20 points each, while the 1.5-mile run will remain at 60 points. Scoring will fall into five-year age groups, as opposed to the previous 10.
Aerospace & Defensetucson.com

Letter: Re: the May 29. article “Air Force proposes cutting most A-10s from Davis-Monthan”

Here we go again; dump the A-10 in favor of an All Weather Joint Super Duper Strike Air Superiority Ground Assault fighter. Or bomber. Or whatever it is. The A-10 was designed and repeatedly deployed to do one thing, and one thing only; support the infantry by killing tanks and obliterating fortifications. In that role, it has proven an exceptional warrior. The infantry and the Thunderbolt have a number of things in common; both are slow, neither will ever win any beauty contests, and their simplicity is their most lethal characteristic.
Spotlight: Space Force / DoD

Spotlight: Space Force / DoD

The Space Force Spotlight is coming to Government Matters later this month, sponsored by Chenega. Space Force leaders will outline their initiatives and the work they are doing with DoD partners and industry to meet the force’s mission. Space Force Spotlight debuts June 24th, 2021. Sponsored Content. The Space Force...
Aerospace & Defensejbsa.mil

Air Force coins official Maintenance Duty Uniform, adds immediate wear of tactical OCP caps

ARLINGTON, Virginia – — Air Force commanders of units with aircraft maintenance, industrial and other labor-intensive Air Force Specialty Codes will have the option to authorize wear of a standardized, maintenance duty uniform, also referred to as coveralls, which may be worn on a day-to-day basis upon publication of the updated AFI 36-2903 anticipated for August 2021.
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

The Air & Space Brief: F-35 production, post-COVID; Air Force One, late; Over the Horizon, explained...

Hello and welcome to Defense One’s Air Force and Space Force newsletter, a weekly look at the events and headlines shaping military aviation and aerospace policy. Lockheed Martin says it’s returning to “more of a normal operation” after a year of COVID-19-induced delays and closure on its F-35 Joint Strike Fighter line, the company’s vice president told Defense One. The company plans to deliver between 135 and 139 of the jets in 2021.
Aerospace & Defensewashingtonexec.com

ARRAY Partners with IMC on Air Force Modernization Effort

ARRAY has partnered with Innovative Management Concepts, Inc. on a 5-year task order to provide the Air Force’s Reliability and Maintainability Information System, or REMIS, capability support services for the REMIS Program Management Office. The office is part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Logistics Legacy Systems Division...
Aerospace & Defenseairforcemag.com

Space Force to Reuse Falcon 9 Booster for GPS III Launch

The Space Force plans to try out a used rocket booster—a first under the National Security Space Launch program—when it launches the fifth GPS III satellite on June 17. Prices for the GPS III launches, because of reusability, and to build the satellites, because of the economy of scale, are going down as more of the new satellites enter the U.S.’s GPS constellation. Representatives with the USSF and the two companies providing the satellites and launch vehicles, Lockheed Martin Corp. and SpaceX, answered reporters’ questions June 14. They expect the newest satellite to be up and running in the hands of USSF personnel within about two weeks of launch—shorter than past timelines. The new satellite likely will amount to a modest improvement in GPS location accuracy but with the better anti-jamming and cybersecurity features of GPS III’s.