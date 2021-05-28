DAF releases FY22 budget proposal, journeys to the Air and Space Forces of 2030

The Space Force plans to try out a used rocket booster—a first under the National Security Space Launch program—when it launches the fifth GPS III satellite on June 17. Prices for the GPS III launches, because of reusability, and to build the satellites, because of the economy of scale, are going down as more of the new satellites enter the U.S.’s GPS constellation. Representatives with the USSF and the two companies providing the satellites and launch vehicles, Lockheed Martin Corp. and SpaceX, answered reporters’ questions June 14. They expect the newest satellite to be up and running in the hands of USSF personnel within about two weeks of launch—shorter than past timelines. The new satellite likely will amount to a modest improvement in GPS location accuracy but with the better anti-jamming and cybersecurity features of GPS III’s.