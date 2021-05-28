DAF releases FY22 budget proposal, journeys to the Air and Space Forces of 2030

Here we go again; dump the A-10 in favor of an All Weather Joint Super Duper Strike Air Superiority Ground Assault fighter. Or bomber. Or whatever it is. The A-10 was designed and repeatedly deployed to do one thing, and one thing only; support the infantry by killing tanks and obliterating fortifications. In that role, it has proven an exceptional warrior. The infantry and the Thunderbolt have a number of things in common; both are slow, neither will ever win any beauty contests, and their simplicity is their most lethal characteristic.