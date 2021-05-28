VIDEO: Monaco's players celebrate qualifying for 2021-22 CL

While the penultimate round of fixtures in Ligue 1 lacked the drama of Alisson’s 95th-minute header for Liverpool, the French top flight once again produced a brilliant weekend of football. Marseille did provide a last-minute winner, with Arkadiusz Milik completing a hat-trick in the 95th minute against Angers to keep his club in pole position for fifth place and, now that PSG and Monaco have reached the Coupe de France final, a spot in the Europa League. However, the brilliance of the games on Sunday night was not in the immediate drama, but rather the way that they set up the final day of the season perfectly. Teams up and down the division ensured that they go into next weekend with their destinies still to be decided.