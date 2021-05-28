Cancel
UEFA

VIDEO: Monaco's players celebrate qualifying for 2021-22 CL

By BeSoccer
besoccer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a behind-the-scenes look at the joyous scenes of Monaco's players celebrating their third place in Ligue 1 in the 2020-21 season. Monaco travelled to Lens for a Ligue 1 match on the final day of the season. Neither team were able to score at the Stade Felix-Bollaert, but the...

www.besoccer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco#Behind The Scenes#Group Stage#Ligue 1#The Champions League
UEFAligue1.com

Title race goes to wire as Lille held, PSG win

The reigning French champions were under pressure as Reims came to the Parc des Princes, but Mauricio Pochettino's men, who had to win to ensure they had a chance of pipping Lille to this season's crown, quickly seized the intiative. Yunes Abdelhamid stopped Mbappé's goalbound shot with a hand, and...
SportsThe Guardian

The final day of the Ligue 1 season will be the most exciting in years

While the penultimate round of fixtures in Ligue 1 lacked the drama of Alisson’s 95th-minute header for Liverpool, the French top flight once again produced a brilliant weekend of football. Marseille did provide a last-minute winner, with Arkadiusz Milik completing a hat-trick in the 95th minute against Angers to keep his club in pole position for fifth place and, now that PSG and Monaco have reached the Coupe de France final, a spot in the Europa League. However, the brilliance of the games on Sunday night was not in the immediate drama, but rather the way that they set up the final day of the season perfectly. Teams up and down the division ensured that they go into next weekend with their destinies still to be decided.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Two players feature in CL squad of the season

Bayern Munich didn’t go beyond the quarter-finals in the Champions League this season. They were knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain on away goals in the quarter-final. It was a disappointing end to the European campaign for the German Champions, but they had a couple of players included in the Champions League squad of the season.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

VIDEO: Azpilicueta on winning CL and returning to Spain team

After lifting the 2020/21 Champions League trophy for Chelsea, defender César Azpilicueta returns to the Spanish national team with the objetive of fighting for the Euro 2020. Chelsea faced Man City in the Champions League final in Porto back on 29th May. A 42nd minute goal by Kai Havertz gave...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Predicting the futures of Tottenham’s loanees for the 2021-22 season

As we transition into the offseason, the next couple of weeks will provide a chance to escape from the mistakes Tottenham Hotspur made since the Champions League final defeat on the first day of June in 2019. Just two seasons removed from that match, Tottenham finds itself trying to move on some of the same players that should have gone elsewhere years ago. They find themselves looking to re-establish their DNA and identity, something they hope to tackle when Antonio Conte, widely predicted to be Spurs’ next manager, takes the reins in the next few days.
Soccerhypebeast.com

Real Madrid Celebrates the Spanish Capital With Its 2021/22 Home Kit

Adidas Football has unveiled Real Madrid’s home strip for the forthcoming 2021/22 season, which sees a new design inspired by the Spanish capital, that aims to highlight the club’s unique spirit and togetherness. Retaining its clean white base, the kit features a subtle spiral graphic engineered into the fabric which...
MLSPosted by
90min

The 22 MLS players going to Concacaf World Cup qualifiers

The international break has officially begun, kicking off with the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers running from June 2 to June 8. Concacaf’s best nations will compete to earn a coveted spot in the world’s greatest football competition. 27 matches will be played overall across North and Central America. 22 MLS...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Gundogan gives veiled criticism of Guardiola’s ‘special idea’ for CL final

Ilkay Gundogan has hinted that he disagreed with Pep Guardiola over how he was used in the Champions League final. Manchester City had the chance to win their first ever Champions League title last month, facing Chelsea in an all-English final. However, Guardiola’s gamble in midfield did not pay off and they ultimately lost 1-0. A single goal from Kai Havertz was the difference, putting City’s European dreams on hold.
UEFAlatestnewspost.com

UEFA EURO 2020: Belgium Outclass Russia 3-0 To Make A Winning Start | Football News

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku sent a message of support to his stricken Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen after scoring, as his double helped the Red Devils open their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-0 win over Russia on Saturday. Lukaku gave Belgium an early lead in Saint Petersburg, then shouted “Chris, Chris, stay strong — I love you” into a pitchside camera during the celebration for his opening goal. Eriksen is recovering in hospital in Copenhagen after collapsing on the pitch during extraordinary scenes which overshadowed Denmark’s 1-0 home defeat by Finland in Saturday’s earlier Group B game.
Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

7 Liverpool players with a rare summer off ahead of 2021/22

Liverpool will see seven first-team players enjoy their first full summer off in as long as four years ahead of 2021/22, with another 13 also given a proper post-season break. The Reds’ campaign ended on May 23, but a number of Jurgen Klopp‘s senior squad have remained in action for their national teams as summer tournaments loom.
Premier Leaguemelodyinter.com

Fred insists Man Utd had a ‘great season’ despite trophy drought

Manchester United had a “great season” in 2020-21 despite their trophy drought stretching to four years, midfielder Fred said. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished in the top two of the Premier League for only the second time since Alex Ferguson retired after securing the title in 2012-13. However, the Red...
UEFAmanutdnewsfeed.com

Jadon Sancho absent from England squad for Euro 2020 opener vs Croatia

Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho has not been named in the England matchday squad for their opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia. Three Lions head coach Gareth Southgate is yet to confirm the reason behind the Borussia Dortmund forward’s exclusion. Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell and Man Utd defender Harry Maguire...
Premier League90min.com

Real Betis sporting director says Nabil Fekir would cost Arsenal 'a lot of money'

Nabil Fekir will set suitors Arsenal back 'a lot of money' this summer, according to Real Betis sporting director Antonio Cordon. Fekir has long been linked with a move to north London and they seem undeterred by his underwhelming production in recent times. During the 2017/2018 season the attacking midfielder was electric for Lyon, registering 18 goals and seven assists, form that attracted strong interest from Liverpool.
Premier Leaguebbcgossip.com

Miazga set to return from Anderlecht loan to Chelsea

The US men’s national team defender seemed to find a home in Belgium’s capital club but his loan deal won’t be made permanent. Matt Miazga is set to return to Chelsea after a loan spell at Anderlecht, with the Belgian giants priced out of an extension by the European champions.