USPS says stamp prices will rise to 58 cents this summer

By Aimee Picchi
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Postal Service said it will raise rates on postage for letters, postcards and other mail services this summer as part of Postmaster Louis DeJoy's 10-year plan to overhaul the agency's flailing finances. The cost of a stamp for first-class mail will increase to 58 cents from its current 55 cents.

