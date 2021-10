The South Hamilton Community School Board on Monday evening approved an early retirement package. Licensed employees must be 55 years of age or older and have taught for 15 years or more at South Hamilton to be eligible. The incentive package includes a $1,000 stipend for each year of teaching at South Hamilton and single insurance for a maximum of 5 years. A maximum of six employees will be awarded the incentive. Applications will be considered in the order they are received. The costs of the incentives are covered by the management fund of the district resulting in savings from the school district’s general fund.

