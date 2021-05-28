End of an era: Wisconsin Center vaccine site closes, city to aggressively target neighborhoods

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee is saying goodbye to its largest vaccine site, but this is nowhere near the end of the city's efforts to get shots in arms. "That was a very, very successful chapter in this book, and I use the word 'chapter' purposefully because we're on to the next chapter. And the next chapter includes an even more aggressive proactive approach toward getting into the neighborhoods," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett told CBS 58.