Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Reasons Why FD Should be in Your Investment Portfolio

By sbanu
morningsidemaryland.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFixed Deposits (FDs) are the most popular options for investments as far as a large section of Indian investors is concerned. The reasons behind this are well pronounced and include the safety of the investment, balancing out risks, decent returns, and overall compounding related advantages, if invested for longer durations. Hence, FDs are now chosen by most investors to add to their portfolios in India. They are offered by almost all leading Indian banking and financial institutions. The rates of interest usually vary from one financial institution to another.

morningsidemaryland.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Stocks#Investing#Tax Benefits#Indian#Rs#Safety Security#Faaa#Crisil#Fds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsfinancialadvisoriq.com

BlackRock to FAs: Put 20% of Client Portfolios in Private Markets

BlackRock is telling financial advisors to move away from the traditional 60/40 stock/bond portfolio and to mix in some private equity, according to news reports. The company believes that allocating up to 20% in private markets would result in better outcomes, Martin Small, head of U.S. wealth advisory, said last week at BlackRock’s Investor Day conference, according to FA-IQ sister publication FundFire.
Businesscobizmag.com

Why and how to improve your investing behavior

I believe it’s valuable to step back from all of the political, financial market, and economic noise and ask ourselves some fundamental questions: Why am I investing? For what am I investing? How will I get there?. The answers to these questions will never be found in today’s attention-seeking headlines....
Real Estatefinehomesandliving.com

Smart Ways Of Deciding What Real Estate You Should Invest In

If You Understand The Market, Then Real Estate Investments Can Help You Make Big Bucks. It's a common myth that all real estate investors are rich lords and billionaires. The real estate market today is an equal opportunity for all income levels to invest in. If you want to do the same but are not sure where to start from, read along!
Marketsmorningstar.com

Why You Should Stop Taking Investment Advice From Social Media

I am a big fan of social media--I use it to decide which clothes to buy, what food to eat, and even which landmarks to visit on holiday. So, it felt natural to let these online platforms tell me which assets to invest in, too, especially after seeing how much money some people made in January.
Businessfortunly.com

Betterment Acquired Vanguard ETFs

The robo-advising and cash management services company, Betterment, increased its investment in several Vanguard exchange-traded funds in Q1 of this year. The financial advisor expanded its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF, and Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and added more shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why You Shouldn't Invest In Cryptocurrency, According To This Analyst

Cryptocurrency investing — with all of its risk and volatility — is not for everyone, and a financial planner recently explained why. What Happened: In a Monday Business Insider article, financial planner Anthony Carlton explains that crypto is now in a "digital gold rush," and everyone wants in, but not everyone should join the party.
MarketsMySanAntonio

How to Manage Risk and Make Money in This Volatile Market

Trading is a profitable business when carried out strategically. However, it can be especially risky with the ever-changing up and down nature of the financial market. While volatility can make trading difficult, it could also be the perfect gateway for many new revenue opportunities. But why does the market frequently...
Marketsinvesting.com

Top 5 Large Caps that Mutual Funds Bought in May

Investing.com -- Mutual funds in India saw a lot of money come in during the month of May at Rs 10,082 crore. This was the highest monthly inflow into mutual funds after February 2020. It was also the third consecutive month of inflows. Investors have made a beeline for mutual funds as India got battered by the second pandemic wave. It seems like investors took advantage of market volatility to add to their holdings.
Mountain View, CAswfinstitute.org

Hedge Fund Investor Buys Stake in Data Wealth Management Company Addepar

Addepar, Inc. is a Mountain View, California-based wealth management company founded in 2009. Addepar raised US$ 150 million from D1 Capital Partners at a pre-money valuation of US$ 2 billion as part of its Series F financing. The funding will be used to further accelerate the company’s rapid growth, fueling expansion of the business and workforce into new geographies and driving continued development of Addepar’s category defining platform.
EconomySavingAdvice.com

How to Use Recurring Investment Strategies to Build Wealth

Everyone wants to know the secret to building wealth. A quick Google search on the subject will lead you down a rabbit hole of investment strategies, step-by-step tutorials, and first-hand testimonies. However, if you want to increase your net worth, it boils down to two simple steps. First, you have to find ways to increase the difference between your monthly expenses and income. Then, you use the difference in recurring investment strategies to build wealth.
Marketsjhinvestments.com

Midcycle investing: a guide to portfolio construction

We’ve observed four distinct phases of the economic and business cycle over time. While we can’t measure the timing of these phases precisely, as each historical instance is slightly different, we can identify the key characteristics of each phase and use them as an input in helping position portfolios. Currently, we believe we’re somewhere in the early to midcycle phase, a period that has historically benefited stocks with value and quality factors, U.S. mid-cap equities, and corporate-heavy flexible bond strategies.
MarketsInvestorPlace

Why You Should Make an Investment in Microvision Today

It’s been a hot start to summer for Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS). But any which way you look at it, there’s more to drive shares even higher. Let’s examine what’s happening off and on the MVIS stock chart, as well as one risk-adjusted determination for outsized, laser-like profits. Not that MVIS is...
Marketsstreetwisereports.com

Gold vs. Bitcoin: Which Does Frank Holmes Think You Should Have in Your Portfolio?

Streetwise Reports: Frank, thanks for joining us today. Gold, after several months of trading sideways, has recently seen some new momentum. It's been staying above $1,850 an ounce while cryptocurrencies have been experiencing extreme volatility. You're in a unique position because not only do you head U.S. Global Investors, but you're also the executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE:TSX.V; PRELF:OTC). What is your perspective on gold versus cryptocurrencies? Where does each go from here?
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $116.91 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,466 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $116,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Technologyelearningfeeds.com

Why Should Associations Invest In Technology?

Information technology has revolutionized the global society, with a significant increase in productivity and efficiency. It offers benefits such as automation of processes, streamlining of work and better organization of information. However, the non-profit sector seems to be rather slow in catching up to IT, in comparison with other sectors.
Stocksmoneycrashers.com

Meme Stocks – What They Are & Why You Should Invest in Them

2021 has become an interesting year for the stock market. As the world begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and stimulus spurs economic growth, stock prices are skyrocketing in one of the biggest recoveries the market has ever seen. However, that’s not the only thing that’s new and interesting...
Cell PhonesDuluth News Tribune

Personal finance: Why your smartphone is likely your investing enemy

Spend too much time on your phone, doom scrolling and looking at social media? Do family members complain?. If your smartphone activities include stock trading apps, you could also be setting yourself up for money-losing trades. Recent research that looks at actual trading activity of tens of thousands of brokerage app users finds a pattern of taking on riskier stocks and, notably, joining fellow app users in a practice known as “herding” that leads to big losses.
Marketsdealstreetasia.com

Macquarie Asset Management raises $846m to invest in Asia-Pacific region

Macquarie Asset Management has raised AU$1.1 billion in equity from institutional investors to pursue opportunities in the Asia Pacific region in the real estate sector, per an announcement. With the investment, the Sydney-based asset manager plans to invest in developed markets across the region with a special focus on specialist...
Economyqueenancleaning.com

3 Reasons Your Warehouse Should Always Remain Clean

While warehouses form an integral part of a larger supply chain, they are also often the most neglected spaces when it comes to cleaning. As a business owner, you might not immediately realize the need to get your warehouse cleaned. But it can really become an irritating hindrance to your company’s operations in the long run.
Marketsopalesque.com

BlackRock raises $1.7bn for new infrastructure debt fund

BlackRock Real Assets has raised $1.67bn for its inaugural global infrastructure debt strategy to finance data centers, toll roads, wind energy, and other infrastructure projects around the world. BlackRock wrapped up its Global Infrastructure Debt (GID) Fund at more than three times its initial goal, the New York firm said....