Reasons Why FD Should be in Your Investment Portfolio

Fixed Deposits (FDs) are the most popular options for investments as far as a large section of Indian investors is concerned. The reasons behind this are well pronounced and include the safety of the investment, balancing out risks, decent returns, and overall compounding related advantages, if invested for longer durations. Hence, FDs are now chosen by most investors to add to their portfolios in India. They are offered by almost all leading Indian banking and financial institutions. The rates of interest usually vary from one financial institution to another.