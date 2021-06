Samsung has tasted some sweet success with its Galaxy-A series lately, hitting the coveted target of competitive innards wedded to an attractive asking price. The Galaxy A51 proved to be one of the best exhibits of Samsung’s formula proving its mettle, but the Galaxy A-series is not solely about mid-rangers. It includes entry-level phones too. In an unsurprising turn of events, the next entry-level member of the series – called the Galaxy A03s – has been leaked in all its glory prior to an official debut.