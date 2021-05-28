Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Making Central Florida Roads Safer – MetroPlan Orlando

iyield4peds.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetroPlan Orlando is studying 38 miles of state roads that represent 23% of crashes in Central Florida and what can be done to reduce the number of drivers striking people. The common factor is speed, but the answer isn’t as simple as reducing the speed limit. MetroPlan Orlando says a number of speed calming designs could help including a narrowing of lanes, adding landscaping to the medians, tightening up intersections and installing more noticeable pedestrian crossings.

www.iyield4peds.org
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Traffic Accident#Spectrum News 13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Lovely week of weather on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a beautiful Monday across Central Florida. Temperatures will top off in the mid-80s, with only one or two sprinkles possible along the coast. We will see a 10% coverage or less as an east breeze rolls onshore. [TRENDING: Disney reacts to new CDC mask...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Orlando FEMA vaccine site to close in about 1 week

The FEMA vaccine site in Orlando will only be open for about one more week, officials said. The federally-supported vaccine site at Valencia College West Campus confirmed to FOX 35 that the site will close one week from Tuesday. That means that May 25th will be the final day that the public can walk up and receive a vaccine at the location.
Ocala, FLWCJB

National EMS week celebrated across North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -The week of May 16 through May 22 is National EMS week and several cities and counties are honoring these workers who were critical throughout the pandemic.
Orlando, FLcentralfloridalifestyle.com

How to Be Fierce, Fabulous and 40+ in Orlando

Hashtag Ladies Life Over 40 is a Facebook group created by Kelly Lapricido Stutts that connects Central Florida women over 40-years-old during a year so many were left feeling isolated. “I know what it’s like feeling alone with an invisible disease as I have multiple sclerosis and it’s almost like...
Restaurantsbizjournals

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to add new Central Florida locations

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to ramp up its local presence. Franchisee FFC of Central Florida LLC will lead the Wichita, Kansas-based burger chain's expansion, with plans for seven new restaurants along with operating an existing location at 8107 Vineland Ave. in Orlando. Those locations will open over the next few years in Lake and Polk counties.