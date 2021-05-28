Making Central Florida Roads Safer – MetroPlan Orlando
MetroPlan Orlando is studying 38 miles of state roads that represent 23% of crashes in Central Florida and what can be done to reduce the number of drivers striking people. The common factor is speed, but the answer isn’t as simple as reducing the speed limit. MetroPlan Orlando says a number of speed calming designs could help including a narrowing of lanes, adding landscaping to the medians, tightening up intersections and installing more noticeable pedestrian crossings.www.iyield4peds.org