When it comes to safety, all-electric vehicles such as the new ŠKODA ENYAQ iV are on a par with cars with conventional drivetrains. This is the conclusion of studies and tests by accident researchers and insurance companies. Thanks to numerous protective features, the vehicles’ electrical components do not pose a risk of electric shock even in wet conditions – whether stationary or driving, charging at charging stations or in the event of an accident. The risk of fire is also no higher in electric cars than in models with traditional combustion engines, especially since there is no flammable fuel on board. In addition, service and rescue personnel receive specific training to handle modern electric vehicles.