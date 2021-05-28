FILM STUDY: When your starting five has a 178 offensive rating...

One of the biggest fears in many people’s lives is not living up to the expectations of others. In sports, when an athlete doesn’t live up to the hype, we often call that person a “bust.” When you google “the biggest busts in sports history,” Greg Oden’s name is on just about every list. Oden was the first overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, but a series of injuries ended his NBA career early. It’s been a while since Greg Oden has been in the spotlight, so let’s take a look and see where he is today.