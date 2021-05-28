FILM STUDY: When your starting five has a 178 offensive rating...
Brooklyn laid down perhaps its best performance of the season on Tuesday, dropping 109 points through three quarters against the Boston Celtics in Game 2. The Nets looked like the world-beating superteam most expected them to be despite barely having any time on the floor together to gel. (For the record, the "Big Three" now have shared the court a total of 251 minutes in 10 games ... 39 in the first two games of the playoffs.)