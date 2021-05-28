How to Predict Weather with Bear Grease
You can make bear grease by heating the lard off a bear until it liquifies into a usable oil. It's highly valued because of its stable shelf life at room temperature and numerous applications. I've personally cooked, conditioned leather, lubricated metal, and made lye soap with it. Other folks use it as hair pomade, lamp fuel, and bug repellent. I gave a jar to a bowyer once for sealing bow wood. It was valued in frontier America because it didn't go rancid as quickly as pork lard and was readily available.