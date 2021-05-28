Cancel
Environment

How to Predict Weather with Bear Grease

By Clay Newcomb
themeateater.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can make bear grease by heating the lard off a bear until it liquifies into a usable oil. It’s highly valued because of its stable shelf life at room temperature and numerous applications. I’ve personally cooked, conditioned leather, lubricated metal, and made lye soap with it. Other folks use it as hair pomade, lamp fuel, and bug repellent. I gave a jar to a bowyer once for sealing bow wood. It was valued in frontier America because it didn’t go rancid as quickly as pork lard and was readily available.

