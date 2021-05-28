Cancel
Bear attacks, injures hiker in Yellowstone National Park

 27 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say a bear has attacked and injured a hiker. Park officials in a statement say it is the first bear attack inside the park which a person was injured this year. The 39-year-old man was hiking alone on a trail near Mammoth Hot Springs Friday morning when he encountered what he believed to be two grizzly bears. One of the bears attacked and injured the hiker. The man suffered significant injuries in his lower extremities but managed to hike out on his own. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The Beaver Ponds Trail where the hiker was injured is closed until further notice.

