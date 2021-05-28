Many women CEOs saw raises last year, but ranks remain thin

For those in LGBTQ+ community who are coming out, the workplace can bring its own set of unique challenges and opportunities. DuVally, who realized she was transgender in October 2018, recommended those transitioning, or struggling with other issues, find a therapist. “I would say that to anybody who is coming out that they need to get some help… There are very complex feelings associated with it, and you just need professional help.” She also said those from the corporate world can reach out to her through LinkedIn.