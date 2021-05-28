Odessa College Hosts Inaugural Promotion Day for Upcoming Community Rappelling Days

Odessa College hosted an inaugural promotion day on Friday morning for their upcoming community rappelling days which will offer the community the chance to take an introductory course that will provide the basic knowledge and skills required for beginner level rope rappelling. Local media, community leaders and public figures were invited to take part in the inaugural course which began with a classroom briefing before moving on to technique overview and then finally a hands on portion where rappellers could descend down the side of Odessa College’s Fire/EMS Technology Training Rappel Tower.