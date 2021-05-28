The Underappreciated Art of Trimming Shooting Lanes

Charming like new and move in ready! Three bedrooms, 2.5 BA, over 2200 Sq FT of finished living space and backing to woods. FRESH JUST PAINTED in super neutral colors, and FRESH WHITE TRIM everywhere! As you enter the first floor you have All NEW Premium Luxury Vinyl Flooring throughout the first level. This level has tall ceilings, lots of windows, large family room and enters into a gourmet eat -in kitchen with adjoining dining room with loads of cabinets, large pantry, NEW STOVE and counter-space, a breakfast counter, and then into a sunroom off the kitchen looking out to a very private retreat like yard with lots of space for your summer cookouts. Tall tall ceilings and lots of light. Going upstairs the Master Bedroom has: vaulted ceilings and hugh walk-in closet, PRIVATE bath, double vanity with soaking tub, ceramic tile, and great roomy shower and views of trees and quiet back yard. Two additional bedroom with lots of closet space. Lower Level just FINISHED with ALL NEW paint and Beautiful NEW carpet in the large recreation room, laundry room with washer and dryer, and a great storage room.