The Underappreciated Art of Trimming Shooting Lanes

Stunning 3 level townhome conveniently located in Villages of Dorchester with immediate access to MD-295, numerous community amenities, and restaurants! Fall in love with the neutral color palette, high ceilings, transom windows, and wide-plank hardwood flooring. The open concept floor plan is ideal for entertaining and everyday living featuring a kitchen and dining room combination with access to the deck. Prepare delectable dinners in the kitchen boasting 42-inch cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, large center island with storage and breakfast bar as well as an adjacent dining area. Relax and unwind in the spacious light-filled living room with crown molding. The upper level hosts the primary bedroom highlighting a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and en-suite bath with a double vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. A full bath and two additional bedrooms, one with wainscoting and a closet system conclude the upper level. Work from home with ease from the entry level den/study with French doors. Finished attached 2 car garage provides additional storage; driveway provides additional parking. Home is located short distance to the community pool, playground, picnic pavilion, and nearby restaurants. Property Updates: foyer tile, hardwood in bedroom, interior paint, whole house humidifier, kitchen water filter, and finished garage.