Anchored Book Release, Helping Couples Work Through Marriage

Most desi families don’t see marriage as an optional institution; they see it as an indispensable part of your life, a milestone you must cross to be deemed a reputable adult. A lone spinster or a divorcee doesn’t enjoy the same space in the social hierarchy that a married woman enjoys. That isn’t great, considering women in general are discriminated against but some have it worse. However, Kirti Kulhari doesn’t believe in the portrayal of marriage the way it is, in our society.