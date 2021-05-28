Anchored Book Release, Helping Couples Work Through Marriage
La'Toya Guillory joined News15 at Noon virtually to share about her first published emowerment book. La'Toya Guillory is a lover of Jesus, wife, mother, and entrepreneur. Her passion is equipping couples for the battles they will encounter on their journey together. This book and study guide will help couples gain a greater understanding of how to use their armor to overcome obstacles within their relationship. La'Toya uses practical scriptures and life experiences to encourage her readers to allow God to take the lead and trust the process.www.kadn.com