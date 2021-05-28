Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Anchored Book Release, Helping Couples Work Through Marriage

By Taylor Trache
kadn.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa'Toya Guillory joined News15 at Noon virtually to share about her first published emowerment book. La'Toya Guillory is a lover of Jesus, wife, mother, and entrepreneur. Her passion is equipping couples for the battles they will encounter on their journey together. This book and study guide will help couples gain a greater understanding of how to use their armor to overcome obstacles within their relationship. La'Toya uses practical scriptures and life experiences to encourage her readers to allow God to take the lead and trust the process.

www.kadn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage#News15
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
ReligionYuma Daily Sun

Hope That Helps: Words at work

My father said, “Words at work are better than words about work.” Even more clarifying was his statement, “Talk is cheap.”. D. L. Moody, a great preacher of years past, was on a journey crossing the Atlantic. A serious fire occurred in the freight at the center of the ship. The ship’s crew and volunteers stood in line working hard. They passed buckets of water to extinguish the significant fire.
Family Relationshipswfmynews2.com

Working through sibling conflicts

It’s no secret that the Royal Brothers, Princes William and Harry, have a strained relationship. A new book, “Battle of the Brothers: William, Harry, and the inside story of a family of tumult,” by Robert Lacey, will in part reveal details of the brothers’ strained relationship. Even though our problems...
Scottsdale, AZABC 15 News

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC helps couples through a divorce as amicably as possible

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is a family law firm located here in Scottsdale, Arizona. But, they also offer divorce-and other family law-mediation services. Mediation is a useful tool to resolve a family law dispute. It is an opportunity for parties to resolve their divorce amicably without the expense and stress of going to court. Mediation also leaves the parties with control over the outcome, as opposed to having a Judge make decisions for you.
Advocacydiscovermoosejaw.com

Local Couple Making Waves With 'Help Someone' Movement

Nicholas Hennink and Sheena Nault of Moose Jaw started a video series just over a week ago called "Help Someone", where they speak with individuals living on the street, listen to and share their stories, and give them much-needed supplies. The two are no strangers to helping others either, with...
Hamburg, NYWKBW-TV

Hamburg couple prepares for parenthood through surrogacy

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nick Nenno and Mark Ziemba of Hamburg love to cook and travel. “We’ve been pretty much inseparable since the moment we met,” Nenno explained. “He’s kind, caring, just considerate in general, he makes sure that I breathe and enjoy the ride,” said Ziemba. They got married...
Relationship Advicekiss951.com

Couple Credits Blaming “Imaginary Person” With Saving Marriage

Blaming your partner when things go wrong isn’t the best idea if you want to have a happy union, but one relationship coach says blaming someone else might be. In a TikTok video, Tara Blair Ball shares the way she and her husband avoid arguing by blaming small problems and mistakes on someone they call “Rick”…who happens to be imaginary. Yup – imaginary.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who was a 'functional alcoholic' and would sink TWELVE mini bottles of vodka to get through work claims hypnosis helped him overcome his addiction and 'saved his life' and his marriage

A high-flying father-of-two who was a self-confessed 'functional alcoholic' has told how hypnosis helped him to overcome his addiction and saved his life - and his marriage. Recruitment manager Gautam Raval, 42, from London, would knock back 12 miniature bottles of Smirnoff vodka to get through his working day at the height of his battle with booze.
Relationship Advicehauterrfly.com

Kirti Kulhari Said Marriage Should Be Primarily About The Couple And Not Their Families. It Makes Sense!

Most desi families don’t see marriage as an optional institution; they see it as an indispensable part of your life, a milestone you must cross to be deemed a reputable adult. A lone spinster or a divorcee doesn’t enjoy the same space in the social hierarchy that a married woman enjoys. That isn’t great, considering women in general are discriminated against but some have it worse. However, Kirti Kulhari doesn’t believe in the portrayal of marriage the way it is, in our society.
Teller County, COGazette

Love and faith are the secrets of a long marriage, say Teller County couples who have stuck together through thick and thin

At a time when nearly half of all marriages in America end in divorce, six Teller County couples have celebrated more than 300 collective years of wedded togetherness. All but one of the 12 graduated from Woodland Park High School and each has a generational connection. Their all-around loyalty to each other as well as the place they all love is rather quaint these days.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Wives Were Chatting in the Office

Today's #jokeoftheday is about two wives who were chatting in the office about their homes and husbands. However, their husbands had a different view about the subject matter. Two women resumed in the office in the morning and soon began chatting. The first woman asked the other how her evening events the second woman signed before narrating her experience. She said:
Relationship Advicemumsnet.com

Question for shift working couples...

DH and I are both emergency services. Been together for 6 years and have been extremely lucky to have every Christmas together, especially last year when we were in lockdown and it was just us (and our first married Christmas). No kids. DH will be working for the next 2...
Books & Literaturewevv.com

Siblings Seek To Honor Father Through Books

There are thousands of bird species all over the world. Each with their very own unique qualities and characteristics. For Brenda James and her brother Greg Hancock, their dad, was in a way, a self-taught "Ornithologist.”. Their dad, James Hancock, had a passion for nature since the age of 14...
Books & LiteratureRefinery29

9 Self-Help Books That Will Actually Help You

Welcome to Hot Book Summer. From books about queer joy to snappy page turners you can read in a weekend, true crime books without the violence against women to Unbothered's picks of the best books written by Black women now, R29 has got your summer reading list sorted. The world...