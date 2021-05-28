Cancel
Report: Bayer Leverkusen cancel Abdul Fatawu Issahaku talks after Liverpool links

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayer Leverkusen have pulled out of talks with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, according to reports. The decision comes after links with Liverpool. This comes from Kicker. They claim Bayer Leverkusen were very close to a deal with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku. That’s nothing we didn’t already know, however. Goal claimed this week...

