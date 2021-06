Capcom and Xbox certainly go hand in hand, as they were one of the earliest supporters of the Xbox platform, with ambitious titles like Steel Battalion (does anyone still have that special tank controller in their garage?) and some not so stellar ones, like the best-forgotten Dino Crisis 3. Xbox has been lucky to receive the best of Capcom’s ocean-sized catalogue of hits, and these have been in the form of various collections over the years. Originally launching on Nintendo Switch first, Capcom Arcade Stadium is a compilation of the biggest arcade hits from Capcom, but more than that, it’s also an attempt to revive the spirit of arcade gaming in the virtual hemisphere.