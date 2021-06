Gold markets have initially fallen a bit during the trading session on Monday, to reach down towards the $1850 level. That is an area that has been important more than once, as it was not only support over the last couple of weeks but has also been significant resistance previously. Because of this, the market seems to offer quite a bit of “market memory” on display, as it was important more than once. The 50 day EMA is starting a resource $1850 level as well, so that of course should add more credence to the idea of the area holding.