Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are today’s top stories. The G7 summit risks being overshadowed by the increasingly rancorous disagreements between the UK and the European Union over the Northern Ireland protocols in the Brexit agreement. As thousands of loyalists gathered in Belfast on Thursday night to protest about the deal, Emmanuel Macron warned Boris Johnson that France is not open to renegotiating any aspect of the protocol – and even appeared to raise questions about whether the UK could be trusted. Britain wants certain aspects of the deal to be renegotiated. Talks collapsed this week without agreement. Britain’s lead negotiator, Lord Frost, accused the EU of “legal purism” but senior Tories, from Johnson down, have changed their tune on the protocols. Under the protocol, designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, Northern Ireland in effect remains in the single market and EU customs policy is enforced on goods coming from Great Britain. Loyalists think the arrangement could weaken their British identity and last night’s demonstrations highlight the strength of feeling.