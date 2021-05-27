DCHS graduates come together to celebrate their accomplishments

While the students started the year split up, going to school in the hybrid model, the Dawson County High School Class of 2021 was able to gather for the last time as classmates in a ceremony that would seem incredibly regular any other year, with few masks or any other pandemic-related restrictions in place. While the seniors faced many challenges throughout the year, Sunday’s ceremony focused on their ability to overcome those challenges, as well as remembering to cherish the things that we once took for granted.