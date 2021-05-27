Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dawson County, MT

DCHS graduates come together to celebrate their accomplishments

rangerreview.com
 21 days ago

While the students started the year split up, going to school in the hybrid model, the Dawson County High School Class of 2021 was able to gather for the last time as classmates in a ceremony that would seem incredibly regular any other year, with few masks or any other pandemic-related restrictions in place. While the seniors faced many challenges throughout the year, Sunday’s ceremony focused on their ability to overcome those challenges, as well as remembering to cherish the things that we once took for granted.

www.rangerreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dawson County, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
F. Scott Fitzgerald
Person
Robert Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Dchs#Covid#English#American#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
United Nations
Related
Milton, PAMilton Daily Standard

Chamber celebrates BLSV graduates

MILTON — “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,” said Ian Keefer, a Milton Area High School junior, quoting The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Keefer, selected as class speaker...
Baker County, ORBaker City Herald

EDITORIAL: Celebrate Baker’s graduates

The list of traditional activities that Baker High School seniors have lost over the past 15 months makes for a depressing litany. Homecoming. Prom. Sports and many other extracurricular activities. Dozens of days in their classrooms with their classmates and teachers. The Class of 2020 had a normal senior year...
Mcfarland, CABakersfield Californian

MUSD celebrates eighth grade graduates

The McFarland Unified School District Junior High celebrated its annual eighth grade graduation ceremony on May 26. The Sabercats celebrated the graduation of 199 students. This school year, the students faced several hardships, but the students rose to the occasion and successfully earned their diplomas.
Copperas Cove, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Project Graduation offers graduates safe celebration

The biggest danger teens face on graduation night is auto accidents, either because the driver has been drinking, is tired, or is simply distracted by a carload of friends. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the months of May and June experience some of the highest teenage traffic fatalities of the entire year.
Danville, PADaily Item

Graduates should celebrate their remarkable resolve

Tomorrow, Danville Area High School’s Class of 2021 will walk in caps and gowns in front of family and friends. They’ll listen to classmates’ speeches, collect diplomas and turn tassels together, sharing the final moments of their high school careers. All of those moments — the sights, sounds and memories...
Grayling, MICrawford County Avalanche

School celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

Commencement ceremony held outside at Grayling High School’s Viking Stadium on Sunday, June 6. Grayling High School celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2021 – more than half of the students graduated with honors – with an outdoor commencement ceremony at Viking Stadium on Sunday, June 6. The Grayling...
Springfield, ILwnns.com

Class Of ’21 Graduates Together, In Person

Unlike the Class of 2020, this year’s graduating seniors in District 186 have gotten to celebrate with in-person commencement exercises. All three Springfield high schools and Chatham Glenwood held separate graduation ceremonies Saturday at the BOS Center. In District 186, 712 seniors are graduating. 59-percent of them are attending a...
West Newbury, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Resilience, togetherness mark Pentucket's graduation

WEST NEWBURY – For the first time since the Class of 2019, Pentucket Regional High School seniors were able to celebrate their graduation in a traditional fashion Saturday morning with families and friends behind Pentucket Middle School. Colin Costa, Class of 2021 president, welcomed everyone to the graduation and set...
Roxboro, NCpiedmontcc.edu

PECIL celebrates its first graduation

A collection of 45 Mavericks just made a little history. The inaugural graduating class in the history of Person Early College for Innovation and Leadership celebrated its commencement ceremony in front of friends and family at the Kirby Theater Saturday morning. Nearly all of the PECIL graduates will leave high...
EducationRutland Herald

MSJ celebrates graduates' resilience

Mount St. Joseph Academy said farewell to its senior class with an in-person graduation ceremony Friday evening. Family and friends of the 23 graduates sat in physically distanced groups during a ceremony held at St. Peter Church. Senior Pearl Bellomo sang “The Star Spangled Banner” a cappella after an invocation...
Gilpin County, COthemtnear.com

Gilpin seniors celebrate graduation

Archer O’Brien, Gilpin County. Gilpin High School senior Olivia Ball has been a long-time resident of Gilpin County, and has been attending Gilpin County Undivided School since preschool. For her, the elementary school brings back many fond memories of her childhood. She shared reminiscences of the old days where she...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Preyor-Johnson: This graduation season, celebrate and be celebrated

From prekindergarten to high school and college, graduations of all sizes and iterations are back — and none of us should take them for granted. This is more than tassels, caps and gowns. We haven’t forgotten how COVID-19 canceled or altered most everything last year — including graduations. Held in...
Turbotville, PAnewsitem.com

Warrior Run celebrates graduates

TURBOTVILLE — A class that has overcome numerous obstacles celebrated a milestone Friday evening. The 112 members of the Warrior Run High School Class of 2021 were honored during a ceremony held in the middle school auditorium. Valedictorian Alyssa Hoffman, salutatorian Lauren Trapani and class President Hannah Staman spoke during the ceremony.
Elgin, TXElgin Courier

Elgin seniors celebrate their accomplishments during challenging year

The Elgin High School Class of 2021 celebrated the completion of a strange and challenging school year as they officially graduated at Friday evening’s commencement ceremony. The ceremony was held at the Shoreline Church in Austin due to potential rain. The auditorium was filled with family members and friends, Elgin ISD staff and students, all showing up to support the new high school graduates. Two major difficulties that the Class of 2021 have faced—the COVID-19 pandemic upending normal learning and high school life, and the loss of some of their classmates—were recurring themes throughout the evening, but did not take away from ...
Farmington, MNhometownsource.com

Farmington graduates celebrate

The Farmington High School Class of 2021 participated in a graduation ceremony Friday, June 4, at Tiger Stadium. The event included speeches by seniors Mason Mortimer and Kiley Snobeck, along with a faculty address by Elizabeth Beckman. Principal Dan Pickens and Superintendent Jason Berg also offered words of praise and inspiration for the graduates.
Montoursville, PASun-Gazette

Montoursville celebrates new graduates

Montoursville Area High School just welcomed 148 class of 2021 students into the ranks of its alumni. Students, parents, teachers and administrators pulled together to push through the pandemic and deliver this years’ seniors to the high school’s football stadium earlier this week. Graduation speeches revolved around the central theme...
California, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

Positive Action program celebrates graduates

Middle school students from Monessen were celebrated Wednesday as they graduated from the Positive Action After School program. The program, administered in partnership with California University of Pennsylvania, started virtually in December to help students on a volunteer basis improve their behavior and enhance their academic motivation. The after-school program,...