Rapid City, SD

Rapid City man arrested after fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash

By publisher@nativesunnews.today
nativesunnews.today
 21 days ago

RAPID CITY – 34-year-old Larry Walking of Rapid City has been taken into custody after a crash that took the life of a pedestrian. At around 9:25 p.m. on May 14th, police were dispatched to the intersection of 7th Street and Saint Joseph Street for a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. On arrival, they located the pedestrian in the roadway. Police worked to provide emergency first aid until a medical unit arrived. A medical unit arrived and continued life-saving measures until it was determined the pedestrian was deceased.

www.nativesunnews.today
