Music

Internationally Renowned Reggae-Rock Band, UB40 Releases Visuals For Single, “MESSAGE OF LOVE” Featuring House of Shem From Upcoming Album, “BIGGA BAGGARIDDIM”

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUB40 release ‘Message Of Love’, one of three collaborations with New Zealand’s roots reggae band House Of Shem, from their forthcoming album Bigga Baggariddim. Since meeting the late House Of Shem front man Carl Perkins in NZ in 1981, UB40 have formed a close bond with the man and his band, forging a 40 year friendship. Like UB40, since the passing of their father Carl, House Of Shem is a band fronted by two brothers, and Te Omeka and Isaiah Perkins both write, sing and play instruments, just as their late father did.

Carl Perkins
Burro Banton
#Reggae#Herbs#House Of Shem Feeling#Jamaican#Blvk#British
