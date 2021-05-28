Internationally Renowned Reggae-Rock Band, UB40 Releases Visuals For Single, “MESSAGE OF LOVE” Featuring House of Shem From Upcoming Album, “BIGGA BAGGARIDDIM”

Today, the Australian, LA based pop-rock band Between Kings release their new single and video for “Young Love”. “With “Young Love” we wanted to capture the times when we’ve never been more in love. It’s about that one person who you can’t live without. From the first time you meet to even years later, it’s about the swell of emotion and energy they bring into your life. With the video we wanted to show that emotion and tell a story of two people finding each other in an unexpected way through the experiences they have. We’re a band that heavily supports mental health issues, we’ve been outspoken about that a lot and along with that we also want to support free expression to be who you feel without judgement. “