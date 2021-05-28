Cancel
Jace Jung Ends Incredible Streak at Big 12 Tournament

By Rob Breaux
ESPN 960 San Angelo
ESPN 960 San Angelo
 17 days ago
Jace Jung's incredible on-base streak that nobody was really talking about has come to an end. Since February 23rd of 2020, Texas Tech's Jace Jung has reached base at least once in every single game he's started. Now, there are pinch-hit opportunities and what-not that break the streak, but just strictly talking games he's started in you have to go back 59 games to a contest against the Houston Cougars to find a game where Jace Jung didn't reach base.

