Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Photos: Husker baseball team opens last regular-season homestand against Wolverines

By GWYNETH ROBERTS Lincoln Journal Star
Kearney Hub
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten title already in hand, Nebraska's pitchers kept Michigan off the scoreboard in a 1-0 victory at Haymarket Park on Friday. Journal Star photos by Gwyneth Roberts.

kearneyhub.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverines#Baseball Team#Husker#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Stanly County, NCStanly News & Press

West Stanly baseball claims RRC regular-season, tourney titles, awaits playoff seeding

In the last full high school baseball season in 2019, West Stanly claimed the Rocky River Conference regular season and tournament titles. The Colts finished 21-5 that season. Fast-forward two years to the current season, where West has reeled off a 13-1 overall record. The Colts won both RRC titles after Thursday’s 17-2 five-inning win over Montgomery Central in the tournament finals at West.
Arizona StateArizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona baseball team gears up for Super Regional against Ole Miss

After a dominating 3-0 sweep in the Tucson Regional, the No. 5 Arizona baseball team will remain home for the Tucson Super Regional where they will face Ole Miss. The Wildcats are on fire on both ends of the field, especially defense. Arizona outscored their opponents in the Tucson Regional 19-8. Everything from diving catches and double plays is what makes this defense lethal. Even with their stellar play, second baseman Kobe Kato feels they can get even better.
West Bend, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Baseball: Fort tops West Bend West in regular-season finale

WEST BEND — Ryan Schoenherr drove in three runs off two hits to lead the Fort Atkinson baseball team to an 8-2 win over West Bend West in a regular-season finale Saturday in West Bend. Fort Atkinson scored three runs in the first inning and never surrendered the lead from...
New Glarus, WIhngnews.com

Pirates avenge regular season sweep, upset New Glarus in regional opener

NEW GLARUS — Fifth-seeded Waterloo extended its season with a 7-3 victory over fourth-seeded New Glarus in a Division 3 regional playoff opener on Thursday. Three days after New Glarus beat Waterloo in battle for third place in the final Capitol South standings, the Pirates avenged the regular season sweep with a fast start and a strong finish.
Logan, UTHerald-Journal

Huskers edge Wolverines in busy day for local legion teams

It was an eventful Friday for five local American Legion baseball programs — all of which are competing at the Logan Diamond Classic. Green Canyon, Blacksmith Fork (Mountain Crest), Logan, North Cache (Sky View) and Ridgeline all played two games to wrap up pool play in the annual three-day tournament. Green Canyon, Blacksmith Fork, Logan and North Cache served as the host sites for their respective pools, while Ridgeline is competing in Green Canyon’s pool.
Rochester, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Westside Challenger Baseball opens its tenth season

Opening Day for Westside Challenger Baseball was Saturday, June 5, at Sweden Town Park’s Nietopski Field. The Rochester Red Wings mascot, Spikes, was the special guest and Jack Milner, former Challenger Baseball coordinator, threw out the first pitch. Now in its tenth season, 51 players signed up to play. Challenger Baseball brings together boys and girls who are physically or mentally challenged. The games are structured to support the success of all players. Traditional rules are modified, and the focus is always on having fun while learning the game of baseball. No score is kept, each player bats every inning, and everyone plays the entire game. This season, Westside Challenger Baseball has 18 volunteer coaches and three assistant coaches. The Brockport Bisons baseball teams volunteer their time to assist as “buddies.” The enthusiasm and spirit that the Westside Challenger Baseball players bring to the game are very infectious to “buddies” and fans alike. A supportive crowd cheered every hit and every run by the Challenger Baseball players.
Perham, MNperhamfocus.com

Wolverines heading to state baseball tourney with win over Perham

The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines won the Section 8AA baseball championship Friday, June 11, defeating the Perham Yellowjackets 3-2 in nine innings and moving on to the Class AA state tournament. In the top of the ninth inning, WDC's Tony Kreklau drove in Issac Haman for the go-ahead run for the...
West Orange, NJessexnewsdaily.com

SHP baseball team concludes season with a 20-6-1 record

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, June 7, the Seton Hall Prep Pirates played Delbarton in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North State Tournament at Porcello Field in West Orange. Seton Hall Prep dropped a 3-0 decision to complete its season with a 20-6-1 record. Senior Dominick...
Tennismesabitribune.com

Wolverines’ season comes to a close at Class A Individual Meet

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Rock Ridge’s Ryan Scherf and Jace Westerbur had an outstanding season, but the duo was ousted from the Class A State Individual Tennis Tournament after going 1-1 on Thursday. Wolverines singles standout Jared Delich wasn’t quite as fortunate as he lost in Round 1, 6-3, 6-4,...
High Schoolnny360.com

High school sports: Lisbon baseball finishes regular season at 10-0

Lisbon Central completed the final week of the NAC West Baseball season the same way they started the first week of the campaign. Double digit scoring in one-sided victories as the Golden Knights downed Edwards-Knox 16-1 in their Senior Day game to clinch the division title and then bested Madrid-Waddington 14-3 to notch a 10-0 season.
WWEbcattv.org

Boys Wrestling Finish the Regular Season with Match Against Watertown

Red Devil Wrestling headed to Watertown to take on the Red Raiders on Friday, June 11. Pins in the meet were made by Joe Perna, Zack Soda, Cam Soda, Jack Laverty and Tim Vadnais. The Devils fall to the Red Raiders by a score of 33-37. Burlington finishes out the regular season at (7-3) and will are looking forward to competing in the Dual Meet Sectionals.
Cobden, ILannanews.com

Cobden Baseball Team's Season Ends At Regional Championships

The host Cobden High School baseball team defeated Carrier Mills 4-0 in the semi-finals of the Class 1A regional Friday evening, June 4. Dawson Short, Chase Wyatt and Xach Roberts were each 1-for-2 with an RBI apiece to lead the hitting for the Appleknockers. Tyler Franklin was 1-for-3 with a...
Avery County, NCaveryjournal.com

Vikings close baseball season with doubleheader split against Mitchell

NEWLAND — Avery’s baseball seniors contributed mightily throughout the 2021 season, and the trio were pivotal to the Vikings in a split of an afternoon doubleheader at Viking Field on Friday, June 11. The Big Red used a strong pitching performance and key hitting to take the first game of the twin bill, while the team refused to give up in the second matchup, overcoming an eight-run deficit only to have the Mitchell Mountaineers mount a late-inning rally of its own to salvage a split of the two games.
Eugene, ORmgoblue

All-American Rynda Opens NCAAs for Wolverine Women

EUGENE, Ore. -- Mid-distance runner Aurora Rynda earned second team All-America honors on Thursday (June 10) as the University of Michigan women's track and field team opened up competition at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at the renovated Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Already a two-time indoor relay All-American...