Politics

Pools Are Opening!

Posted by 
Pasadena, Texas
Pasadena, Texas
 22 days ago
Just in time for Memorial Day! Red Bluff and Sunset Pools will open May 29-May 31. Regular summer hours for these neighborhood pools begin June 3.

Strawberry Waterpark will be available for lap swimming and river walking exercise programs June 7th - July 30th. Swim lessons and open swim will not be offered at Strawberry Waterpark for the Summer 2021 season.

Pasadena also offers 3 splash pads for those hot summer days! For more information on all our City pools, splash pads and water exercise classes, visit pasadenatx.gov/aquatics.

Pasadena is a city in the U.S. state of Texas, within the Houston–The Woodlands–Sugar Land metropolitan area. As of the 2010 U.S. Census, the city's population is 149,043,

#Exercise#Summer Hours#Swimming#Hot Summer Days#Memorial Day#Sunset Pools
