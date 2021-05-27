Pools Are Opening!

Just in time for Memorial Day! Red Bluff and Sunset Pools will open May 29-May 31. Regular summer hours for these neighborhood pools begin June 3.

Strawberry Waterpark will be available for lap swimming and river walking exercise programs June 7th - July 30th. Swim lessons and open swim will not be offered at Strawberry Waterpark for the Summer 2021 season.

Pasadena also offers 3 splash pads for those hot summer days! For more information on all our City pools, splash pads and water exercise classes, visit pasadenatx.gov/aquatics.