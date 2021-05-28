Idaho Indoctrination Task Force Talks Social Justice in First Meeting
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s “Task Force to Examine Indoctrination in Idaho Education” got off to a long start in an inaugural meeting Thursday. The nearly five-hour meeting was dominated by presentations on social justice ideology by critical conservatives. Committee members catalogued allegations of indoctrination in U.S. schools, wrote down their understandings of critical race theory and listened as hardline conservatives leveraged critiques against alleged left-leaning curricula.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com