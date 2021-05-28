Idaho Indoctrination Task Force Talks Social Justice in First Meeting

BOISE - From May 17, 2021 through May 28, 2021, the U.S. Marshals Service partnered with numerous Treasure Valley law enforcement entities to conduct Operation Washout, a U.S. Marshals Service national initiative focused on the investigation and arrest of violent fugitives and gang members. Operation Washout brought together state, local, and federal law enforcement officers to focus on specific areas impacted by gang violence and target those gang members for investigation and arrest.