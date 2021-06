Who said girls could not play games? In the first place, there’s no game out there in the world that’s defined by ‘gender.’ Moreover, gamers these days are so preoccupied with their passion that these stereotypes don’t matter at all. Although ‘gaming’ is generally considered a ‘male-dominated fort, passionate Indian gamer girls are coming to the platform. Moreover, they have showcased their talent. And now, the gaming industry is incomplete without them. In addition, they influence and inspire the next generation of gamers to strive and create a place for them in the gaming world.