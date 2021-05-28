Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Theater chains relaxing mask rules for vaccinated moviegoers

ktbb.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're headed to the movies this weekend, and you've had your COVID-19 vaccine, feel free to leave your mask at home. That's the word from three of the country's largest movie chains, AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. All three have announced that vaccinated patrons no longer have to wear the...

ktbb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Nato#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Movies
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Orlando, FLWSVN-TV

All Disney parks to relax mask-wearing policies for vaccinated guests

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World is relaxing restrictions on mask wearing. Begining Tuesday, all Disney parks in Orlando will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face coverings — with one exception. Masks will still be required for everyone using public transportation like Disney buses, monorails and...
Travelblooloop.com

US theme parks relax face mask policies, some introduce vaccine passports

In California, fully vaccinated visitors will no longer have to wear face coverings at theme parks from June 15. Walt Disney World in Florida will also lift its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated guests on June 15. Universal Studios Hollywood requires visitors who are not residents of California to show...
Public HealthPosted by
92.7 WOBM

15 New Jersey Chain Stores Still Making You Wear A Mask (Vaccinated Or Not)

Most of us here in New Jersey were breathing easier after Governor Phil Murphy lifted the mask mandates (for those of us that are fully vaccinated). However, private businesses have the right to require masks if they see fit, which has a lot of people confused and child stars like Ricky Schroder very upset. So it might be helpful to see a list in advance of at least 15 major chains that are still requiring you to mask up.
Oakland, CANBC Bay Area

East Bay Moviegoers Return to Theaters to Watch ‘In the Heights'

The weekend is here and some people are ready for some dancing and singing in the movies. Many Bay Area moviegoers are returning to the movie theaters this weekend with the release of the much-anticipated film “In the Heights.”. The movie was a sellout at Oakland’s Grand Lake Theatre. The...
Public Healthcastleinsider.com

Disneyland Dropping Mask Rule for Vaccinated

Disneyland will end its face mask rule for fully vaccinated guests on June 15, 2021! This post offers details on the quick dropping of pretty much all health safety protocol, what else has changed, exceptions to the new rules, our commentary, and quick answers to frequently asked questions. This comes as Walt Disney World is poised to end its indoor face mask rule for fully vaccinated guests on...
Public Healthcastleinsider.com

Disney World Relaxes Mask Rule for Cast Members

Walt Disney World continues to eliminate health safety protocol, with the latest face mask rule relaxations impacting fully vaccinated Cast Members. In this post, well share details of the policy change and offer some quick commentary. By way of quick recap, Walt Disney World just ended its face mask rule for fully vaccinated guests indoors no guests are required to wear masks outdoors. Disney...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota theaters are welcoming moviegoers back 'home'

It is back to the past and future for movie theaters. Theaters today have to "show people that it's more than just sitting at home and watching a movie," said Rich Gill, former assistant lead manager of the Uptown Theatre, which lost its lease earlier this month over unpaid rent. He's now received messages from people who saw "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" there in the 1970s, remembering going out dressed in costume and with toast in hand. Gill, who has been 18 years in the movie business, said multiplexes coming out of the pandemic and facing competition from streaming services have to make moviegoing "an event."
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Harrison Ford crashed at age 78 and left the shooting of Indiana Jones 5

Harrison Ford is a living legend of film history at 78 years old and is currently filming Indiana Jones 5. Although his age does not prevent him from remaining current in acting, sometimes it plays a trick on him: this Wednesday it became known that the recordings of the award-winning actor in the film had to be suspended due to an accident he suffered. What happened?
Moviesspotonnewjersey.com

AMC Theatres Celebrates Cinema Week With Free Unlimited Popcorn

Hundreds of reopened movie theaters across the country are offering various promotions as part of an organized effort to lure moviegoers back to the big screen. AMC Theatres announced on Monday (June 21) that it will celebrate the first-ever Cinema Week by offering free and unlimited... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Las Vegas, NVgetnews.info

Amazing-Portraits.com Review – Why order from the best custom portrait painting company on the market?

Las Vegas, NV – Amazing-portraits.com, a photo to painting company, on the market since almost 10 years, announces big promotions coming this summer season. Shopping for interesting and memorable gifts in this day and age may seem like an easier than ever task with mobile apps and fast shipping but the thing is the more you shop for fast fashion and easily accessible products, the more you crave something custom, something one of a kind, special and long lasting. Sure, a gift card for a big box store may seem like an easy fit but at the end is it really? We live at an age where everything is digital and fast, but this just makes the deep need for personal gifts, for something that you can pass on to the next generation the more obvious.
Cell Phonesallears.net

Whatever You Do, Do NOT Let Your Phone Die in Disney World

Disney World is surprisingly tech-y! When you’re in the parks, you may find yourself relying on your phone a lot more than you expect. That’s because the My Disney Experience app is important for just about every aspect of your vacation, from rides to dining to capturing photos. Here are...
LifestyleInside the Magic

Guests Witness Altercation at Disney World Theme Park

According to a Walt Disney World Guest who was visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Sunday, an altercation between a party of Guests who had to be escorted out of the park. Facebook user and Disney Guest Sandy P. told Inside the Magic that while she was visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios...
Glendale, CABenzinga

Disney To Close All But One Of Its UK Stores: What You Need To Know, Guv'nor

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is reportedly planning to close all but one of its Disney Stores in the U.K. as the company shifts from brick-and-mortar to online retailing. What Happened: The first Disney Store opened in March 1987 in Glendale, California. The company opened its first U.K. store in April 1992 and now operates 34 stores in the country.
Lifestyledlnewstoday.com

PHOTOS: Pooh Corner Gift Shop Reopens at Disneyland Park

The Pooh Corner gift shop has reopened in Critter Country at Disneyland Park. Pooh Corner is next to The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. Physical distancing measures ended a week ago at Disneyland Resort, so there are no markers inside the store. Guests can choose from a selection of...