Brick-and-Mortar Retail Isn’t Going Away

Solid progress on the coronavirus vaccination front and a consequent increase in shopping at brick & mortar stores is driving the retail industry’s rebound. This, along with their strengthening of their digital platforms, should help Walmart (NYSE:) and Target Corporation (NYSE:) dominate the retail space. So, we think it could be wise to now buy and hold these stocks.Brick & mortar stores have been witnessing rising foot traffic over the past couple of months thanks to a robust COVID-19 vaccination drive and the easing of social distancing protocols and mask mandates. With 43.7% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated as of June 14, people are opting for in-person shopping after more than a year of purchasing online. Physical stores should continue to witness rising sales because the government aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population with at least one dose by July 4.