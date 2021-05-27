Brick-and-Mortar Retail Isn’t Going Away
The surge in online shopping at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic led to a series of rash proclamations about the demise of brick-and-mortar U.S. retail. Since then, much of the pandemic's initial boost to e-commerce adoption has already faded away, and we expect mass vaccination to bring further convergence to the pre-pandemic trend. Still, we've learned a lot about the future of e-commerce and U.S. retail thanks to the pandemic experiment.www.morningstar.com