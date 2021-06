Sen. Marco Rubio railed at big tech during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday, and nothing about what he said was wrong. In particular, Rubio blasted the tech behemoths for censoring Americans’ speech that did not comport with the ‘official narratives’ surrounding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Hunter Biden scandal which broke just a few weeks before voters went to the polls last November, all in an effort to tar President Donald Trump and help his Democratic rival, the elderly and uninspiring Joe Biden.