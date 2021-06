Superintendent Susan Penrod took a look ahead at the last Seaside School District board meeting for this year — including a full-time schedule for students in the fall. “We are planning to bring back kids five days a week,” she said. “We completely reworked what teaching and learning have looked like. Together, we’ve been able to bring our students back on-site this spring, which was no easy feat. So we’re excited to have them back full time this fall.”