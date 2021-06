Statement by CCJ President on Passing of the President of Haiti’s Supreme Court. Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. On behalf of the Caribbean Court of Justice, I must express how deeply sorry we are to learn of the death of His Honour Judge René Sylvestre, the President of Haiti’s Supreme Court. At only 58, Judge Sylvestre still had a long career ahead of him after becoming President of the Supreme Court in February 2019.