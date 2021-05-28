FriarNotes: Pham, Profar making up for the absence of Grisham; items on Weathers, Hosmer, Diaz
Left fielder Tommy Pham finished Thursday’s game with a .206 batting average, marking the first time since May 3 that he has been at .200 or above. Pham has scored one run in seven straight games and has gone 8-for-26 over the run with a double, triple and a home run for five RBIs. He has also drawn eight walks with three stolen bases for a .471 on-base percentage and a .538 slugging percentage for a 1.009 OPS.padres.mlblogs.com