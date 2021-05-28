FriarNotes: Pham, Profar making up for the absence of Grisham; items on Weathers, Hosmer, Diaz

Since becoming a San Diego Padre before the 2020 season, it seems like Tommy Pham has yet to just get fully going and re-establish himself as the player that he was with the Cardinals in 2017 and then with the Rays in 2018 and 2019. Last year was a mess for baseball all around, but even more so for Pham. He had a delayed start to the season due to a bout with COVID-19, and then later in the year, an injured hamate bone cost him about a month. Even after returning, he still didn’t seem quite 100% as he slumped down the stretch, getting just six hits in those final 30 at-bats in that span. He had surgery on that wrist in the offseason, and to make things even tougher, Pham was a victim of a stabbing attack in October, which required further surgery and rehab. It is definitely great to see him back on the field after all of what he went through in the span of a few months. However, all of those factors look to have not done him many favors on the field, which is perhaps to be expected when again considering how tough of an offseason it was.