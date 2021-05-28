OUT NOW | VC Artist Francisco Fullana's New CD: "Bach's Long Shadow"

The dynamic instrumental recording duo, Hot Mustard, is proud to announce the release of their debut album, Mother Sauce, on Eddie Robert's (New Mastersounds) Color Red label. Drawing influence from late 1960's and early 1970's funk and soul, the building blocks of first-generation boom bap hip-hop, multimedia artist and guitarist/producer Jack Powell and bassist Nick Carusos, have accomplished the rarest of triumphs with Mother Sauce by creating a new twist on a classic recipe. Simply put, Hot Mustard is as retro as it is radical, and the end result is nothing short of intensely addictive. Track by track, the debut album offers an unpretentious, yet decadent menu of sonic flavors, effortlessly weaving chopped dry-aged drum arrangements with buttery bass lines, twang infused funk guitar licks and 70's synth-inspired string nostalgia, all while retaining the time-honored, refined sense of taste that made labels like Stax and Atlantic Records household names. Fueling the record throughout are the Brooklyn, NY based Big brass Beats, the all brass horn section featuring Grammy-nominated trumpeter Jordan Mclean (Antibalas) and trombonist Dave "Smoota" Smith (TV On The Radio).