OUT NOW | VC Artist Francisco Fullana's New CD: "Bach's Long Shadow"

While kankyō ongaku, a Japanese term meaning “environmental music,” does to some degree refer to the natural world, the word “environment” in this context is being used much more broadly. Rather than simply meaning “nature,” it is meant to describe any space people inhabit—man-made or otherwise. And it doesn’t exactly mean music inspired by those spaces either, although it can. Instead, it’s a term used to describe music that’s made to supplement the environment in which it exists, and bring out more of its latent character. Kankyō ongaku got its start in Tokyo in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, but you have to look a little further back to see the complete picture of its origins.