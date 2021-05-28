Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

OUT NOW | VC Artist Francisco Fullana's New CD: "Bach's Long Shadow"

theviolinchannel.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrchid Classics Record announced the release of VC Artist Francisco Fullana's new album untitled "Bach's Long Shadow." Recorded with VC Artist Stella Chen, the disc features Ysaÿe's Sonata for solo violin in A minor Op. 27 No. 2, Bach's Partita for solo violin No. 3 in E major, Albéniz' Asturias, Tárrega's Recuerdos de la Alhambra, Kreisler's Recitative & Scherzo Caprice and Ysaÿe's Sonata in A minor for Two Violins.

theviolinchannel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violins#Western Classical Music#Orchid Classics Record#Vc Artist#Recuerdos De La Alhambra#Recitative Scherzo#The Violin Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
Music
Related
MusicNPR

Hear Bach's Music Like You've Never Heard It Before: Upside Down

Sitting at the Yamaha grand piano in his Brooklyn apartment, surrounded by two laptops, an iPad, a monitor, a video camera and studio lights, Dan Tepfer plays the first of Bach's "Goldberg" Variations. The piano is a Disklavier, which can record and play back. When he finishes, Tepfer taps a button on his iPad, triggering the piano to play back what he's just recorded with the notes inverted, as if the score were turned upside down.
Public Healthclassical-music.com

Violinist Francisco Fullana on the healing power of Bach during the COVID-19 crisis

From my very first time playing Bach’s Concerto in A minor at the age of nine to the release of my album Bach’s Long Shadow this month, recorded in the darkest hours of a gruelling pandemic, Bach’s music has been ever-present throughout key moments of my life. Playing Bach in a masterclass for the late Vartan Manoogian in my home island of Mallorca was the first step on the journey towards becoming a concert violinist and eventually coming to study at Juilliard.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

VC Artist Verona Quartet Sign with Dinin Arts

The Verona Quartet comprises violinists Jonathon Ong and Dorothy Ro, violist Abigail Rojansky, and cellist Jonathan Dormand. Identifying as “a string quartet for the 21st century,” the quartet advocates for contemporary music, and focuses on programs that engage in cross-cultural and interdisciplinary practices. In 2020, The Verona Quartet was awarded The Chamber Music America’s Cleveland Quartet Award.
Musicradiokingston.org

Sound Forms Classical Music and Beyond Ep. 35 Choral "re-entry" Music

From Apple Music's compilation entitled: "Ave Maria Geistliche Chormusik" Bach’s B minor mass BMV 232 Reinischer Kantorei, Hermann Max conductor 1993. Shuberts mass #6 in E flat major. The Vienna Academy and the Helmut Wildhaber and Hugo Distler choir. Mozart Sancta Maria mater Dei. Edvar Grieg Avi Maris Stella. Bruckner...
Musicpianistmagazine.com

Dustin O'Halloran talks to Pianist ahead of his new album release

O'Halloran's new solo album, 'Silfur', is out now on Deutsche Grammophon. My earliest memories of classical music involve Beethoven, Bach and Chopin. Later, I got into post-classical composers like Glass and Scriabin, who wrote more dense, dissonant works than those I heard in the ballet rehearsal room. In terms of my compositional career, I had some early lessons with the organist at my mother’s church.
Performing Artsoperawire.com

Opera Holland Park Announces Song in Opera

Opera Holland Park has announced Song in Opera. The short series of recitals curated by Julien Van Mellaerts presents three programs with an innovative focus on storytelling and will star pianists Perez, Ella O’Neill, and Simon Lepper. Singers will include Fleur Barron, Nicky Spence, Anush Hovhannisyan, and Nardus Williams, and three of the 2021 OHP Young Artists, Charlotte Badham, Charlotte Bowden, and Isabelle Peters.
Musicwshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: A Musical Fairy Tale

Richard Strauss loved telling a good story. Today we'll enjoy his fairy tale about a prince who's been enchanted and the princess who rescues him in the Duet Concertino. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Winners Announced at New York’s Concert Artists Guild Competition

Currently, in residence at New England Conservatory's Professional String Quartet Program, the Balourdet String Quartet are top prize winners at the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and the Carl Nielsen International Chamber Music Competition. The ensemble is comprised of violinists Angela Bae and Justin DeFilippis, violist Benjamin Zannoni, and cellist...
Theater & DanceAmadhia

Music That Lives With You: Japanese Environmental Music on Bandcamp

While kankyō ongaku, a Japanese term meaning “environmental music,” does to some degree refer to the natural world, the word “environment” in this context is being used much more broadly. Rather than simply meaning “nature,” it is meant to describe any space people inhabit—man-made or otherwise. And it doesn’t exactly mean music inspired by those spaces either, although it can. Instead, it’s a term used to describe music that’s made to supplement the environment in which it exists, and bring out more of its latent character. Kankyō ongaku got its start in Tokyo in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, but you have to look a little further back to see the complete picture of its origins.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Spontaneity: Zinfandel Meets The Thad Jones / Mel Lewis Orchestra

Welcome to June's Jazz & Juice! So if last month we took a deeper look at things that might be familiar and formal (in prose, video, and podcast,) in this one we'll be celebrating the pleasures you can't plan for. Spontaneity. There's no mistaking music that's truly of and in...
Religiontrinitywallstreet.org

Comfort at One: Bach's Partita No. 2 in C Minor

Start your weekend in beauty with today's stunning Comfort at One performed by the brilliant Avi Stein. Trinity's associate organist and renowned harpsichordist performs Bach's Partita No. 2 in C Minor, BWV 826.
Musicguitar.com

St Vincent’s new Ernie Ball Music Man Goldie signature electric guitar is out now

Ernie Ball Music Man’s latest signature model for St Vincent, nicknamed Goldie, is now available for purchase. The guitar is a reimagining of St Vincent’s signature Ernie Ball Music Man model and notably features a custom-designed gold-foil mini humbucker pickups, routed to a five-way switching system for loads of tonal variety.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Hot Mustard's "Jerkwater Strut" Out Now

The dynamic instrumental recording duo, Hot Mustard, is proud to announce the release of their debut album, Mother Sauce, on Eddie Robert's (New Mastersounds) Color Red label. Drawing influence from late 1960's and early 1970's funk and soul, the building blocks of first-generation boom bap hip-hop, multimedia artist and guitarist/producer Jack Powell and bassist Nick Carusos, have accomplished the rarest of triumphs with Mother Sauce by creating a new twist on a classic recipe. Simply put, Hot Mustard is as retro as it is radical, and the end result is nothing short of intensely addictive. Track by track, the debut album offers an unpretentious, yet decadent menu of sonic flavors, effortlessly weaving chopped dry-aged drum arrangements with buttery bass lines, twang infused funk guitar licks and 70's synth-inspired string nostalgia, all while retaining the time-honored, refined sense of taste that made labels like Stax and Atlantic Records household names. Fueling the record throughout are the Brooklyn, NY based Big brass Beats, the all brass horn section featuring Grammy-nominated trumpeter Jordan Mclean (Antibalas) and trombonist Dave "Smoota" Smith (TV On The Radio).
New York City, NYtheviolinchannel.com

VC LIVE | Concert Artists Guild Finalists Showcase

We’re coming to you from New York City today for the 2021 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition Finalists Showcase. The final features virtual performances by the 2021 finalists: the Balourdet String Quartet, the ARKAI duo, pianist Chelsea de Souza, countertenor Daniel Moody, pianist Evren Ozel, flutist Adam Sadberry, toy piano electronic duo Chromic Duo, and crossover quartet SirinCry.
Rock Musicudiscovermusic.com

Guitar Virtuoso Julian Lage’s New Blue Note Album, ‘Squint’ Is Out Now

Guitar virtuoso Julian Lage has released his Blue Note Records debut Squint: a striking new album that weds incisive, expressive songwriting with the profound interplay Lage has honed over the past few years with his deft trio featuring bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Dave King. You can watch Lage discuss the new album on the latest episode of “First Look” with Blue Note President Don Was.
Rock Musicallaboutjazz.com

Spoonhunt's First CD Releases

Like the notorious London buses, with musician-run independent record labels, you wait ages for one to arrive and then two come along together. Just as punters were welcoming N.O. Moore's new dx/dy label, along comes the first batch of releases on bassist Dominic Lash's charmingly-named Spoonhunt label. To be fair, Spoonhunt is not totally new. Since April 2015, it has been issuing downloadable recordings via Bandcamp. The label's first three CD releases were recorded live at London's Café Oto. Spoonhunt and dx/dy both have impressive, eye-catching cover art. So far, each label's proprietor appears on all of their releases in a variety of settings.
Rock Musicbigtakeover.com

Simon Mouiller Trio - Countdown (Fresh Sound New Talent)

The vibraphone is a difficult instrument on which to wax lyrical – with a percussion instrument it’s fairly impossible to bend notes, or create the same kind of sustain as a singer or saxophonist. But damned if Simon Moullier doesn’t give it the ol’ college try. (In the French native’s case, those colleges are Berklee College of Music and the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz.) Along with his bandmates Luca Alemanno (bass) and Jongkuk Kim (drums), Moullier takes on a program of standards on his second LP Countdown.
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

Review: Dance’s cultural history comes to life in Atlanta Baroque’s “Bach in Motion”

In the rare moments when baroque dancer Paige Whitley-Bauguess stood still Friday night, her long red dress, with its 18th-century-style side hoops, touched the floor. But when she moved, executing delicate little hops, jumps and turns, her dress seemed to bounce off the floor, revealing her ankles, hose and low-heeled shoes. Her solo, Partita, launched a mini journey through dance history in Atlanta Baroque Orchestra’s Bach in Motion inaugural summer festival at Ambient+Studio in southwest Atlanta.