Jace Jung Ends Incredible Streak at Big 12 Tournament

By Rob Breaux
News/Talk KFYO
News/Talk KFYO
 17 days ago
Jace Jung's incredible on-base streak that nobody was really talking about has come to an end. Since February 23rd of 2020, Texas Tech's Jace Jung has reached base at least once in every single game he's started. Now, there are pinch-hit opportunities and what-not that break the streak, but just strictly talking games he's started in you have to go back 59 games to a contest against the Houston Cougars to find a game where Jace Jung didn't reach base.

News/Talk KFYO

News/Talk KFYO

Lubbock, TX
News/Talk KFYO has the best news coverage for Lubbock, Texas.

State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
#Big 12#Texas Tech#The Houston Cougars
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
