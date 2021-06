In 2018, over 70 percent of MCPS teaching staff was white. This means that of the 13,698 teachers in MCPS, almost 10,000 of them are white — leaving only roughly 4,000 teachers of color. The lack of diversity in the teaching staff of MCPS as well as throughout the country is no secret. However, the discussions surrounding it are often centered around the perspectives of students of color, and although that is undeniably a crucial point of view, another point of view heard less often is that of teachers of color themselves. So what exactly is it like being a teacher of color? Especially at a school with a student body as diverse as RM’s?