Thank you to the participants of the 2021 MLP cleanup and Bioblitz! Our AmeriCorps NJ Watershed Ambassador, Marcelo Gracia, recruited several participants that did a fantastic job cleaning up our park. Almost all of the volunteers were from out of town. We scoured the park and collected every scrap of trash we could find. Thanks to the dedicated participants that braved the extreme heat, we were also able to collect several bags of trash and recyclables from the private property on the east side of Malaga Park Drive that has been neglected for many years.