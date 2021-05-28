Congressman Pfluger Assembles Care Packages for Troops

As a ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on The Constitution, I along with James Lankford (R-Okla.) recently filed an amicus brief signed by 11 other Senators and 14 Representatives in support of Coach Joe Kennedy in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District. The brief asks the Supreme Court to reverse the Ninth Circuit’s decision that allowed Coach Kennedy to be fired for silently kneeling and praying after school football games. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) is co-leading the brief for the House. Senate co-signers include Sens. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), and John Thune (R-S.D.).
Comments / 0