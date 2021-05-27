Statement from Heather Dawn Thompson, Director of USDA Office of Tribal Relations, on Visits with Native Producers and with Cheyenne and Arapaho, Cherokee, and Osage Tribal Leadership about American Rescue Plan Debt Relief
— “This week, I traveled to Oklahoma to visit with individual Native farmers and with leadership from the Cheyenne and Arapaho, Cherokee, and Osage Tribal Nations about the American Rescue Plan debt relief for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers — which includes Native American, African-American, Hispanic, Asian American, and other minority producers.www.usda.gov