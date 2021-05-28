Jace Jung Ends Incredible Streak at Big 12 Tournament

Dru Baker and the Red Raiders put the Baylor Bears in a picnic basket on Wednesday morning to open the Big 12 Championship with a win. The final of 11-4 was the biggest game one Big 12 tournament win for the Red Raiders in Tim Tadlock's tenure. A nice gift for the head coach that just agreed to a lifetime deal. The win puts the Red Raiders at 36-13 on the season, 5th in the nation, and 8th in the RPI. More on that later though.