On Monday, May 31, the Polk County Sheriff Office responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries on 410th Street SW and 250th Ave SW in rural Beltrami township. Upon arrival a vehicle was located on its roof with one adult female later known as Cassandra Meine, age 28 of Beltrami, and two children ages 6 and 3 that were out of the vehicle with injuries. All three of them were transported to the Riverview Emergency Room in Crookston with injuries.