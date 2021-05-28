CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 a.m. garbage collection starts next week

 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleThe District of Muskoka is asking residents to set waste material at the curb a bit earlier on their scheduled collection day. Starting the first week of June, collection crews will begin curbside collection in our communities at 7:00 am. We’re working closely with our contractor to find better...

