27 Alexis Rose quotes from ‘Schitt’s Creek’ that are totally boop-worthy
If you miss Schitt’s Creek and Alexis Rose as much as we do, you’ll love the journey that these Alexis Rose quotes take you on. Alexis Rose completely captured my attention right from the opening scene of Schitt’s Creek, and I only grew more enamored with her as the series continued. The obsession may have began with her nonsensical over-the-top facial expressions, the way her hands are inexplicably always travelling closer to her shoulders, and the fact that Annie Murphy is about as stunning as they come, but it blossomed with her hilarity, intelligence, and unmatched confidence.www.hypable.com