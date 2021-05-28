Cancel
Mental Health

Neurocognitive study finds emotional news impacts social judgments regardless of perceived media credibility

By Eric W. Dolan
PsyPost
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research provides evidence that media headlines with emotional content influence our social judgments irrespective of whether we consider the news source to be trustworthy or untrustworthy. The study has been published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience. “Rumors, half-truths and misinformation can be consumed and shared non-stop online and...

www.psypost.org
